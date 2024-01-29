Bees' Nutrient Supply to Gut Bacteria: Unveiling a Symbiosis Crucial for Global Agriculture

A groundbreaking study by scientists at the University of Lausanne, recently published in Nature Microbiology, has shed new light on the intricate relationship between bees and their gut bacteria. The research reveals that bees produce vital nutrients that facilitate the colonization of their gastrointestinal microbiota, underscoring an intimate symbiotic relationship between the host and its microbiota.

This fresh understanding of the metabolic link between bees and their microbes could have profound implications for the health of these critical pollinators and, by extension, global biodiversity and agriculture.

Symbiotic Relationship Unveiled

The scientists discovered that bees synthesize essential acids, such as citric, malic, and 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaric. These acids are consumed by the bacterium Snodgrassella alvi, a primary resident of the bee gut, enabling its colonization. Using cutting-edge NanoSIMS technology, the researchers traced 13C labeled isotopes, confirming that bees indeed supply the necessary nutrients for S. alvi's survival. The study also suggests that other gut bacteria, such as those from the genus Gilliamella and multiple lactobacillus species, may similarly benefit from these host-derived compounds.

Implications for Bee Health

Gut bacteria hold a pivotal role in the health of bees. They degrade indigestible food, regulate the immune system, protect against harmful bacteria, and synthesize neuroactive molecules. Therefore, the well-being of bees hinges directly on a healthy gut microbiota, which, in turn, depends on the nutrients supplied by the bees themselves. This symbiotic relationship is under threat from pathogens and pesticides that disrupt the bees' ability to sustain their microbiota.

Global Agricultural Impact

Bees' importance to the world extends beyond their hives. They are crucial pollinators for wild plants and food crops. The extinction of bee species and the looming threat of extinction for others pose significant risks to biodiversity and agriculture. As per estimates, without bees, UK farmers would face staggering costs of up to 2.1 billion USD annually for manual crop pollination. Hence, understanding the bees' symbiotic relationship with their gut bacteria could be key to safeguarding these essential creatures and preserving our global food security.