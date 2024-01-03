Bashaw Town Council Approves Subdivision Application and Property Sale

In a significant move, the Bashaw Town Council has greenlighted a subdivision application for a property nestled on the periphery of the town. The land, a picturesque spot at NE 4-42-21 W4, is owned by Brian and Amy Bendfeld. The decision came forth in the council’s regular gathering on December 18, marking the end of the year with an impactful resolution.

Details of the Application

The application, meticulously managed by Camrose County on behalf of the town, proposed to carve out a 4.63-acre residential lot along the northeast boundary of the property. The remaining part of the land is to continue serving as farmland, with a residential yard site planned at the southeast corner. A striking aspect of the application was that it did not necessitate rezoning, conforming seamlessly to the Land-Use Bylaw (LUB).

Report and Approval

The development officer’s detailed report endorsed the application, recommending approval with standard conditions. Remarkably, no objections were voiced by the referral agencies or the public, leading to a smooth approval process. The council’s affirmation marks a significant step toward urban expansion, while preserving the rural charm of the town.

Additional Property Sale

In another significant decision, the council approved the sale of another town-owned parcel, specifically Lot 12, Block 101, Plan 8120619, to Bashaw Concrete for a sum of $10,000. The sale price was below market value, but no higher offers were received after the parcel was legally advertised.

