Bartlett and Regrow Ag Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Soybean Sustainability, Reduce Emissions

In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Bartlett, a Savage Company, has partnered with Regrow Ag to optimize soybean production and significantly cut down emissions. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in marrying technology with traditional farming practices to meet the growing sustainability standards in biofuels and agriculture.

Strategic Partnership for a Sustainable Future

The partnership between Bartlett and Regrow Ag revolves around the utilization of Regrow's Agriculture Resilience Platform, a cutting-edge tool designed to analyze Scope 3 emissions comprehensively. The platform's capabilities will be instrumental in crafting carbon reduction strategies, thereby facilitating effective monitoring and reporting of environmental outcomes at the granular level of farm operations. With Bartlett's new soybean crush plant in Montgomery County, Kansas, on the horizon, the integration of Regrow's technology is timely. This facility, which is already receiving soybeans, is anticipated to process an impressive 49 million bushels of soybeans annually. By leveraging Regrow's advanced technology, Bartlett is not just aiming for efficiency in production but is also steadfast in its commitment to developing sustainability initiatives for soy oil and meal co-products.

Driving Regenerative Agriculture Practices

At the heart of this partnership is the shared goal of enhancing the sustainability of agricultural supply chains. Regrow's platform will play a crucial role in identifying the current adoption rates of regenerative practices across farms. More importantly, it will help pinpoint counties that hold the highest potential for emission reductions, thereby enabling Bartlett to design targeted programs that encourage the adoption of more sustainable farming practices. This approach is expected to foster a significant shift towards environmentally friendly agriculture, with a strong focus on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing soil health.

Anticipated Outcomes and Industry Impact

The collaboration between Bartlett and Regrow Ag is not just a win for sustainable agriculture but also a testament to the industry's evolving landscape, where technology and traditional farming practices converge for a common good. As the partnership unfolds, it is expected to set a precedent for how agricultural companies can work together with technology providers to achieve significant advancements in sustainability. With the operational commencement of Bartlett's plant slated for the third quarter of 2024, the industry is keenly watching this partnership, anticipating it to be a beacon for sustainable practices in soybean production and beyond.

This strategic collaboration underscores a collective commitment to not only advancing sustainable agricultural practices but also to the broader goal of mitigating climate change impacts. As such, it represents a significant step forward in the journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious global agricultural sector.