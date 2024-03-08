Barratt Foundation Boosts Kent Community with £3,000 Communigrow Donation

The Barratt Foundation has taken a significant step towards enhancing community support and sustainability in Kent with a generous £3,000 donation to Communigrow, marking the beginning of a promising partnership with David Wilson Homes. This donation aims to bolster Communigrow's efforts in sustainable food growth, community volunteering, and educational outreach through its Field School, benefiting a wide demographic across the county.

Strengthening Community Ties

Communigrow, a dynamic charity based in Kent, focuses on three pivotal areas: sustainable food production, community volunteering, and educational programs. The charity's inclusive approach supports a diverse range of individuals, including young children, families, the elderly, and those with long-term physical or mental health conditions. With the £3,000 donation from the Barratt Foundation, Communigrow plans to construct raised beds, a critical project for the year aimed at enhancing food yield and promoting sustainable growing practices among the community, including those with limited mobility.

Corporate Commitment to Local Wellbeing

Natalie Perry, Director of Sales and Marketing at David Wilson Kent, highlighted the company's dedication to giving back to the communities where they operate. This donation to Communigrow underscores their commitment to fostering vibrant, diverse, and sustainable neighborhoods across Kent. The initiative aligns with the company's nature-friendly approach to housebuilding, as seen in their nearby development, The Poppies, which integrates public green spaces and environmental consciousness into its design.

Future Implications and Community Impact

Communigrow and David Wilson Kent's collaboration sets a precedent for corporate-charity partnerships, showcasing how joint efforts can lead to tangible benefits for local communities. Tamsin Gillard Moss, Community Engagement Manager from Communigrow, expressed gratitude for the donation, emphasizing its role in furthering the charity's mission of promoting sustainability and diversity within the local community. This partnership not only addresses immediate needs but also paves the way for sustainable community development and engagement in Kent.