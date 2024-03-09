Barbados Integrates Rastafarian Community in Medicinal Cannabis Sector Plan

Barbados' Ministry of Agriculture has announced an innovative initiative to economically empower its Rastafarian community through the medicinal cannabis industry. Minister Indar Weir revealed plans for a government-supported model aimed at enfranchising Rastafarians, with Minister Kirk Humphrey expressing support, acknowledging the community's historical challenges.

Advertisment

The government's strategic plan involves financing the initial phase of the cannabis operation, focusing on cultivation, processing, and even spa arrangements. This holistic approach is designed to build a value chain operation, enabling Rastafarians to gain significant footholds in the burgeoning industry. Weir emphasized the importance of making the model comfortable and feasible for Rastafarians, ensuring their active participation and feedback throughout the process.

Collaboration and Market Expansion

Efforts to expand the market are underway, with discussions with investors from St. Vincent and the Grenadines promising to open new avenues for the project. The plan's success hinges on market accessibility and the establishment of a cooperative framework, facilitating a seamless transition from government-led to community-driven operations within two to three years.

The initiative not only aims to provide economic opportunities but also to rectify past injustices faced by the Rastafarian community in Barbados. By integrating Rastafarians into the legal cannabis market, the government acknowledges their long-standing advocacy for cannabis and seeks to make amends through inclusive economic policies. Humphrey highlighted the significance of this move, underlining the need for affirmative action to ensure the community's benefit from the industry's growth.