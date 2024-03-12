Bangladesh Eyes Boost in Agriculturist Export to Support Saudi Arabia's Green Initiatives

In a significant development aimed at bolstering green initiatives in the Middle East, Bangladesh is set to increase the export of agriculturists and skilled farmers to Saudi Arabia, as announced by Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. This move is part of a broader effort to combat climate change and preserve the environment in Saudi Arabia and the surrounding region, aligning with the green initiatives launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2021.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

During a recent meeting in Jeddah with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Mahmud highlighted the significant expertise in agriculture that Bangladesh can offer. The discussion focused on the mutual benefits of expanding the role of Bangladeshi agriculturists and skilled farmers within the Kingdom's ambitious plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East. This initiative aims to rehabilitate 200 million hectares of degraded land, with a significant portion of the afforestation efforts taking place within Saudi Arabia. Mahmud's proposition was met with acknowledgment from the Saudi side, recognizing the potential impact skilled Bangladeshi workers could have on the success of the green initiatives.

Addressing Broader Issues

Advertisment

Beyond agriculture, the talks between Mahmud and Prince Faisal also covered several critical areas of mutual interest. These included migrant welfare, potential Saudi investments in green energy and port management in Bangladesh, and the ongoing Rohingya crisis. Bangladesh, currently hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, sought Saudi support in addressing this humanitarian issue. With nearly three million Bangladeshis living and working in Saudi Arabia, the welfare of these expatriates and the exploration of new employment opportunities remains a priority for both nations.

Implications for the Future

The proposed expansion of Bangladeshi agriculturists and skilled farmers to Saudi Arabia represents a significant opportunity for both countries. For Bangladesh, it opens up new avenues for employment for its skilled labor force, potentially leading to an increase in remittances and stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia. For the Kingdom, leveraging Bangladesh's expertise in agriculture could prove instrumental in achieving the ambitious goals set out in its green initiatives, while also addressing the skills gap in its agricultural sector. As both countries continue to explore areas of cooperation, the focus on green initiatives and skilled labor exchange marks a promising step towards sustainable development and mutual growth.