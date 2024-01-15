en English
Agriculture

Bahrain Announces Fifth Edition of King Hamad Prize for Agricultural Development

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Bahrain Announces Fifth Edition of King Hamad Prize for Agricultural Development

Under the eminent patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Bahrain announces the fifth edition of the prestigious King Hamad Prize for Agricultural Development. This annual award ceremony, conceived by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) consultative council, seeks to honor the relentless efforts of farmers, agricultural companies, and researchers across the nation.

Building a Competitive Environment

The King Hamad Prize for Agriculture aims to stimulate a positive competitive environment among agricultural project owners, farmers, and researchers alike. By offering a combined cash prize of BD40,000, the award serves as a testament to the nation’s commitment to bolstering its agricultural sector. The competition unfolds in three categories – The Best Agricultural Project, the Best Bahraini Farmer, and the Best Agricultural Research and Studies, providing a platform for individuals and organizations to showcase their contributions to the field.

Promoting Innovation and Sustainability

While the award recognizes the accomplishments of the agricultural community, it also promotes innovation and the adoption of modern agricultural techniques. The underlying objective of the King Hamad Prize for Agriculture is to increase agricultural output, preserve agricultural ecosystems, and ultimately achieve food security. By inviting investors, farmers, and researchers to participate, the award encourages the exchange of ideas and fosters a collective movement towards sustainable agricultural practices.

A Commitment to Agricultural Development

The announcement of the fifth edition of the King Hamad Prize for Agriculture reflects Bahrain’s unwavering commitment to support its agrarian stakeholders. The award not only serves to acknowledge the achievements of the farming community but also propels the nation’s journey towards agricultural development, innovation, and food security. As the NIAD council invites entries for this year’s competition, the nation eagerly awaits the unveiling of groundbreaking agricultural projects and researches that promise to shape the future of Bahrain’s agricultural landscape.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

