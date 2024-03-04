Bahamas Development Bank and FAO Launch Initiative to Empower Women Entrepreneurs in SIDS

The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) has joined forces with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) to spark a transformative initiative aimed at empowering women-led businesses in small island developing states (SIDS). This groundbreaking partnership is part of the Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund's Building Back Equal project, designed to promote gender equitable financing in the agriculture, creative, and tourism industries.

Strategic Alliance for Gender Equitable Financing

Under this innovative agreement, the BDB becomes a pivotal player in the implementation of a project collaboratively led by UN Women, FAO, UNESCO, and UNDP. A substantial contract allocation of $186,000 from the FAO underscores the project's ambition to foster economic inclusivity and sustainability. The initiative not only aims to provide women entrepreneurs with low-cost capital through a novel blended financing model but also intends to offer technical capacity development, with a portion of the funds earmarked for a grants program. This strategic partnership is set to serve as a regional pilot for best practices in gender equitable financing.

Empowering Women-led Enterprises

Gavin Christie and Nicholas Higgs, leading figures at BDB, have articulated the bank's commitment to driving inclusive economic development and gender equality. This collaboration with FAO signifies a robust effort to place women entrepreneurs at the forefront of economic advancement in The Bahamas. By channeling targeted funds towards women-led businesses, BDB aims to catalyze a transformation across key sectors of the economy. The initiative is not merely a financial investment but also an investment in enhancing the skills and capabilities of women entrepreneurs, positioning them as cornerstones for resilient and sustainable economies.

Streamlining Access to Capital

To ensure the initiative's success, BDB is refining its adjudication process to facilitate quicker decision-making and provide expedited access to funding for program beneficiaries. An upcoming announcement in March is expected to shed more light on the application process for interested women-led businesses. Through these concerted efforts, BDB and its partners aspire to create a ripple effect that not only uplifts women within The Bahamas but also sets a global precedent for gender equity in funding, potentially influencing similar initiatives across SIDS and beyond.