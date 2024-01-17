Bacillus subtilis in Agriculture: Seipasa's Approach and Growing Market Trends

In a recent exchange with AgriBusiness Global, Dr. Inmaculada del Castillo, the Microbiology Area Manager at Seipasa, shed light on the pivotal role Bacillus subtilis plays in agriculture. This soil bacterium is unique in its ability to form spores, a trait that equips it with remarkable resistance against unfavorable conditions.

Biostimulant and Biofungicide

Del Castillo elucidated the application of B. subtilis as both a biostimulant and a biofungicide. Thanks to its production of antibiotic molecules, known as lipopeptides, B. subtilis proves potent against phytopathogenic fungi. Strains of this bacterium also have the ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen and solubilize essential nutrients like phosphorus and potassium, making it a boon to numerous crops.

Seipasa's Approach

Seipasa's strategy involves the use of specific strains such as SEIBS23 for biostimulation and others for biocontrol in their product Fungisei. The benefits of using B. subtilis include reduced reliance on chemical inputs and enhanced crop and soil health. However, implementing microbial inoculants outside laboratory conditions poses a significant challenge due to the need for consistent performance.

Regulatory Challenges and Market Growth

Regulatory barriers also present hurdles, as biostimulant products are not always acknowledged by legislation, necessitating adaptation to conventional fertilizer categories. Despite these obstacles, the market for biostimulants, including B. subtilis, is expanding, particularly in Latin America, propelled by the demand for more resilient cropping systems.

Seipasa's interdisciplinary approach, weaving together microbiology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and agronomy, aims to develop stable and effective microbial-based products for agriculture. This focus on the synergy of bio microbicides and nano microbicides has been shown to effectively control bacterial canker disease in kiwifruit plants. The potential of Bacillus strains in biocontrol against plant pathogens underlines the promise of biological green synthesis of nanoparticles.