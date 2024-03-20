AWLA Graduates 20 Women Scientists, Bolsters MENA Agriculture and Gender Equality

On International Women's Day, the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of the Arab Women Leaders in Agriculture (AWLA) program. This program is pioneering in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for its role in empowering women researchers to lead in agriculture, food production, and environmental sustainability while overcoming career challenges.

Empowering Women in Agriculture

H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, a key figure in global environmental conservation and gender equality, highlighted the critical underrepresentation of women in agriculture and science despite their comprising a significant portion of the agricultural labor force in developing countries. The AWLA program, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is designed to address these disparities by providing women in the MENA region with vital skills and resources to advance their careers in research and development, thereby contributing to food, water, and nutrition security.

AWLA's Impact and Vision

The AWLA program's third edition involved a comprehensive eight-month training for 20 women scientists from various MENA countries, focusing on research, leadership, and project management skills. This initiative not only aims to bridge the gender gap in agriculture but also to ensure more equitable outcomes in addressing global challenges, particularly those posed by climate change. The program aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing gender equality, climate action, life on land, and partnerships for the goals.

Future Prospects for Gender Equality in Agriculture

The AWLA program is a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of gender equality in agriculture and the broader quest for sustainable development. By equipping women researchers with the necessary tools for professional growth, AWLA is paving the way for more inclusive and effective agricultural policies and practices. The program's success serves as a model for future initiatives aimed at empowering women in agriculture across the globe, promising a more balanced and sustainable future for the sector.