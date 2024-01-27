Avarekai: Bengaluru's Winter Culinary Celebration

In the heart of Bengaluru, the arrival of winter signals more than just a change in weather. It announces the season of Avarekai, or hyacinth beans, a culinary staple that transforms the city's gastronomic landscape from December to spring. In Jayanagar, a bustling neighborhood in south Bengaluru, the markets brim with fresh avarekai, just waiting to be transformed into a myriad of traditional dishes.

Avarekai: The Winter Delight

From the humble paliyas and curries to the hearty hulis and sambar, avarekai finds its way into a spectrum of preparations. The beans, with their creamy texture and fragrant flavor, infuse a unique taste into dishes like upma and dosas, and when served with rotis, they create an unforgettable culinary experience. The versatility of avarekai is further highlighted in hitikabele, a dish made from skinless beans that underscores the beans' multifaceted role in the local cuisine.

Avarekai Mela: A Culinary Celebration

But the celebration of avarekai extends beyond the kitchen and into the public sphere with the Avarekai Mela. Inaugurated by Geetha Shivakumar in 2000, this fair has evolved into a cultural phenomenon that brings together farmers, chefs, and food enthusiasts. The fair is a testament to the diversity of dishes that can be created with avarekai, featuring everything from the traditional to the innovative, including avarekai jalebis and ice creams. This culinary festivity draws people from various regions, underlining the widespread appeal of these aromatic beans.

Farmers and the Avarekai Cultivation

The popularity of avarekai has prompted farmers to adapt their cultivation practices. The use of drip irrigation has allowed for year-round cultivation of avarekai, catering to the ever-growing demand. Some farmers have even expanded their crop areas, and the cultivation of avarekai has spread to neighboring states. But despite its year-round availability, the best quality avarekai is said to be harvested in December, when the mist and dew enhance their taste and aroma.

Avarekai in Restaurants and Fine Dining

The allure of avarekai is not confined to home kitchens and street vendors. Restaurants and fine dining establishments have also succumbed to the charm of avarekai, incorporating these beans into their menus with dishes ranging from the traditional to the modern. And as a testament to the bean's central role in Karnataka's gastronomy, Chef Dinesh Pojari shares his recipe for Avarekai Bath, allowing others to create a piece of this culinary tradition in their own kitchens.