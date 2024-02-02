Aurivo and Teagasc Collaborate on Farm Profitability Program, Emphasizing Herd Improvement and Labor Management

In a strategic move towards improving farm profitability and promoting sustainable environmental practices, Aurivo, the second-largest dairy producer in Ireland, has partnered with Teagasc, the national agricultural and food development authority. This marks the fourth phase of their joint farm profitability program. The initiative aims to leverage new technologies and best practices in farming, focusing on five exemplary farms in the Aurivo catchment area.

Embracing Technology and Knowledge Transfer

The five farms selected will serve as models for demonstrating the optimal use of innovative farming technologies and practices. Information gleaned from these farms will be disseminated to all Aurivo suppliers through a variety of channels. These include newsletters, videos, farm walks, and discussion groups. This strategy is a response to a recent survey indicating a strong demand among farmers for video e-learning resources and on-site knowledge transfer events.

Addressing Key Farming Issues

The program will cover a broad range of topics with a particular emphasis on skills development. The areas of focus will include regulatory challenges, environmental demands, labor issues, and engaging young people in the industry. For winter milk producers, the program will also offer dedicated workshops tailored to their specific needs.

Driving Change Through Herd Improvement and Labor Management

The key themes of the program are herd improvement and labor management. The objective is to drive significant changes on supplier farms, aligning with Teagasc's environmental and sustainability targets as outlined in the Teagasc MACC 2023. The program's emphasis on herd improvement is directly tied to research into the genetic parameters and relations between rumination time, milk yield, and milking traits in dairy cows. The research underscores the importance of rumination as an indicator of cow health and well-being, and its potential as a valuable criterion for selection in dairy cattle breeding strategies.