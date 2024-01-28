Ashland County Farm Bureau Hosts Member Appreciation Breakfast: Food, Education, and Community Building

On February 24th, the Ashland County Farm Bureau is rolling out the red carpet for its members with a Member Appreciation Breakfast. The event, taking place from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Ashland County - West Holmes Career Center, promises a hearty breakfast and an enlightening presentation.

Breakfast and Beyond

The breakfast menu features made-to-order omelets, donuts, and a selection of beverages. However, the event is not solely about the cuisine. It also serves as a platform for engaging discussions and learning. At 9 a.m., Leah Hetrick, the Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Legal Education and Member Engagement, is slated to deliver a presentation on Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV).

County-Specific Insights

Understanding the nuances of CAUV can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to county-specific regulations. To address this, Cindy Funk, the Ashland County Auditor, will be on site to answer queries pertaining to the CAUV in Ashland County.

Membership Perks

The breakfast is free for members and their dependents, while non-members can partake for a $20 fee. The event goes beyond being a simple breakfast gathering and morphs into a hub for fostering community ties. Those who decide to become members at the breakfast will have their fee waived. New members who join at the event will be gifted a complimentary t-shirt, and existing members renewing their membership during the breakfast will receive $5 in cash back. It's an enthralling blend of food, education, and community building, all under one roof.