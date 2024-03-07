Antique Province Secures Sufficient Pork Supply Amid Rising Demand, Focuses on ASF Prevention

Amid rising concerns over pork supply in various regions, Antique Province has emerged as a beacon of self-sufficiency, with a robust swine population ensuring stable local pork availability. The Antique Provincial Veterinary (ProVet) office, led by Senior Agriculturist Luela Furio, disclosed on Tuesday that the province's swine inventory, tallied in the last quarter of 2023, boasted 46,022 heads. This figure, despite the export of 3,599 heads in the early months of 2024, leaves a considerable number of hogs within the province to meet local demand.

Advertisment

Monitoring and Control Measures

With the aim of safeguarding this vital food source, the ProVet office has instituted stringent monitoring at four border checkpoints located in Hamtic and Anini-y (south) and Libertad and Pandan (north). These measures are designed to keep a close watch on the movement of hogs out of the province, ensuring that local supply remains unaffected. Furthermore, the island Municipality of Caluya is stepping up efforts to obtain Recognition on Active Surveillance (RAS) for African swine fever (ASF), a critical step towards enabling the transport of live weight outside the municipality, especially to the capital's town where a shortage looms.

ASF-Free Certification: A Priority

Advertisment

The push for RAS certification underscores the significance of proving that livestock from Caluya is free from ASF, a disease that has decimated swine populations across the globe. With a swine population of 3,162 heads as of the last quarter of 2023, Caluya's contribution is essential for bolstering the province's pork supply, particularly in areas facing scarcity. This certification is pivotal not only for ensuring the health of the swine population but also for maintaining consumer confidence in the safety of local pork.

Challenges in Pork Distribution

Despite the province's adequate swine inventory, meat vendors in San Jose de Buenavista face challenges in securing live weight for sale at the Dalipe Tradetown. The intense competition for local hogs, exacerbated by traders employing scouts within barangays to secure available stocks, highlights the ongoing challenges in pork distribution. This situation underscores the need for coordinated efforts to ensure equitable access to pork supplies, benefiting both producers and consumers.

The proactive steps taken by Antique Province, from rigorous monitoring to seeking ASF-free certification, reflect a comprehensive approach to securing pork supply and disease prevention. As the province navigates the complexities of local and external demand, its efforts serve as a model for others facing similar challenges. The ongoing endeavors in Antique not only secure the local food supply but also contribute to the larger battle against ASF, ensuring the health and well-being of both swine populations and human communities.