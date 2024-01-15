Ancient Amazonian Metropolis Unearthed in Ecuador

In a groundbreaking development that has captured the attention of the archaeological world, researchers have unearthed traces of a sprawling ancient city in the Upano region of eastern Ecuador. Estimated to be around 2,500 years old, this colossal find challenges long-established theories that the Amazon was primarily inhabited by nomads or small communities.

Revolutionary Discovery

Over the course of 25 years, archaeologists used advanced LiDAR technology to reveal the sophisticated infrastructure of this hidden city. They discovered an estimated 6,000 rectangular platforms, measuring approximately 20m by 10m and standing 2-3m high, used for residential and ceremonial purposes.

These platforms are indicative of a complex urban society that has been concealed beneath the dense Amazonian forest for centuries. In addition to these structures, a network of straight roads, extending for 25km, and causeways with ditches were also uncovered, pointing towards advanced urban planning and potential water resource management.

Redefining Amazonian History

The city, believed to have supported tens to hundreds of thousands of people, exhibited a level of complexity that rivals, or perhaps outshines, that of renowned ancient civilizations such as the Maya. Archaeological evidence, including pits, hearths, jars, grinding stones, and burnt seeds, suggests a society that practiced agriculture and consumed maize, sweet potatoes, and 'chicha,' a kind of sweet beer.

Professor Stephen Rostain from the National Centre for Scientific Research in France, the lead researcher on this project, emphasized the importance of this discovery. He stated that it necessitates a reevaluation of the cultural and civilizational history of the Amazon. The findings of Rostain's team defy earlier academic warnings that there were no significant ancient societies in the Amazon.

A Continuation of Exploration

With this monumental discovery, the team's next steps involve surveying an additional 300 sq km area surrounding the site. This exploration is expected to shed further light on this hidden civilization and contribute immensely to our understanding of Amazonian history.