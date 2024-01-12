Amidst Conflict, a Tale of Resilience: Nus Ibrahim’s Journey in Mozambique

In the heart of Mozambique, a tale of resilience and determination unfolds amid a devastating conflict. The protagonist, Nus Ibrahim, a mother of six, was forced to abandon her home in the Mocimboa da Praia district due to escalating violence, finding refuge in a resettlement camp in Montepuez city. Now, among more than 5,000 displaced individuals, Nus’s story emerges as a beacon of hope and a testament to human endurance.

Conflict and Displacement

Since 2017, the conflict in Cabo Delgado province has uprooted approximately 680,000 people, disrupting agriculture-based livelihoods and exerting immense pressure on local resources. The ripple effects of the crisis are far-reaching, with over 1.5 million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid—more than half of them children.

FAO’s Intervention and Impact

In response to the growing crisis, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has stepped in, distributing essential agricultural inputs, including seeds and livestock, to displaced farmers. Nus and her family were among the beneficiaries of this assistance, receiving poultry that has since multiplied, providing them with both sustenance and a source of income. Selling chickens enabled Nus to reinvest in her farm, resulting in a harvest of rice, groundnuts, and maize that now feeds her family.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Sustained Support

Despite these promising strides, the region remains in dire need of support. In 2023, FAO received USD 3.59 million, reaching just about 7 percent of the targeted population. As we step into 2024, FAO aims to secure USD 20.1 million to expand its reach and promote sustainable futures for the affected communities. The story of Nus Ibrahim is a testament to the transformative power of aid, but it also underscores the pressing need for a widespread, sustained response to the humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado.