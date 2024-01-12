en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Amidst Conflict, a Tale of Resilience: Nus Ibrahim’s Journey in Mozambique

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Amidst Conflict, a Tale of Resilience: Nus Ibrahim’s Journey in Mozambique

In the heart of Mozambique, a tale of resilience and determination unfolds amid a devastating conflict. The protagonist, Nus Ibrahim, a mother of six, was forced to abandon her home in the Mocimboa da Praia district due to escalating violence, finding refuge in a resettlement camp in Montepuez city. Now, among more than 5,000 displaced individuals, Nus’s story emerges as a beacon of hope and a testament to human endurance.

Conflict and Displacement

Since 2017, the conflict in Cabo Delgado province has uprooted approximately 680,000 people, disrupting agriculture-based livelihoods and exerting immense pressure on local resources. The ripple effects of the crisis are far-reaching, with over 1.5 million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid—more than half of them children.

FAO’s Intervention and Impact

In response to the growing crisis, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has stepped in, distributing essential agricultural inputs, including seeds and livestock, to displaced farmers. Nus and her family were among the beneficiaries of this assistance, receiving poultry that has since multiplied, providing them with both sustenance and a source of income. Selling chickens enabled Nus to reinvest in her farm, resulting in a harvest of rice, groundnuts, and maize that now feeds her family.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Sustained Support

Despite these promising strides, the region remains in dire need of support. In 2023, FAO received USD 3.59 million, reaching just about 7 percent of the targeted population. As we step into 2024, FAO aims to secure USD 20.1 million to expand its reach and promote sustainable futures for the affected communities. The story of Nus Ibrahim is a testament to the transformative power of aid, but it also underscores the pressing need for a widespread, sustained response to the humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado.

0
Africa Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
17 mins ago
New Chinese-Built Bridge Opens in Cote d'Ivoire Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
A significant stride in infrastructure development has been achieved in Cote d’Ivoire, with the inauguration of a new bridge built by a Chinese company. The bridge, an initiative of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, officially opened to traffic in Abidjan on Thursday. The timing is impeccable as the country prepares to host the 34th
New Chinese-Built Bridge Opens in Cote d'Ivoire Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
29 mins ago
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
34 mins ago
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
24 mins ago
Sibling Rivalry and Unity: Brothers in the Africa Cup of Nations
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
24 mins ago
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
Genetic Breakthrough: Scientists Develop Virus-Resistant Rice Lines
28 mins ago
Genetic Breakthrough: Scientists Develop Virus-Resistant Rice Lines
Latest Headlines
World News
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
14 seconds
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
15 seconds
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
24 seconds
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
37 seconds
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
53 seconds
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
1 min
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
13 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
14 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
28 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app