All 9,000 Applicants Accepted into ACRES Tranche 2, Doubling Ireland's Environmental Efforts

Following a remarkable display of interest from the agricultural community, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has announced a significant expansion of the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES). This adjustment will see all 9,000 farmers who applied for tranche 2 of the initiative being accepted, marking a pivotal moment in Ireland's approach to environmental conservation within the farming sector.

Unprecedented Engagement

Launched with an anticipation of fostering environmental action among farmers, ACRES quickly garnered an overwhelming response. The initial tranche saw 46,000 applications, leaving the scheme with a limited capacity for its second phase. However, the minister, determined not to dampen the agricultural community's enthusiasm for environmental preservation, engaged in discussions with the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform (DPENDER).

The collaborative effort resulted in securing the necessary funds to accommodate all applicants for tranche 2, effectively bringing an additional 100,000 hectares under the scheme's environmental care.

Government Commitment Meets Farmer Ambition

Minister McConalogue's announcement is not just a win for the farmers but a significant stride towards matching the government's environmental goals with the agricultural sector's ambition. This expansion of ACRES underscores a tangible commitment to environmental stewardship, promising to enhance biodiversity and sustainable farming practices across an additional vast expanse of Irish land. The scheme, initially anticipating 50,000 participants, is now poised to become the country's largest agri-environment scheme with 55,000 farmers.

Looking Towards a Greener Future

The decision to include all tranche 2 applicants in ACRES is a monumental step towards realizing a more environmentally sustainable agriculture sector. It reflects a broader commitment to environmental action at a time when such efforts are critically needed. As the scheme progresses, the anticipated environmental dividend, including improved soil health, and water quality, will be a testament to the collective effort of the government and the farming community. This collaborative approach sets a precedent for future environmental initiatives, highlighting the power of unified action in facing environmental challenges.