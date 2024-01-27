Alabama's Forever Wild Land Trust Dedicates $1M for Feral Hog Control

Alabama's Forever Wild Land Trust (FWLT) has made a significant move towards addressing the persistent issue of feral hog populations. The board of trustees has earmarked up to $1 million for control measures, aiming to curtail the extensive damage caused by these invasive swine. Rampant across all 67 counties of Alabama, feral hogs wreak havoc on property, agriculture, and ecosystems, causing an estimated annual damage exceeding $50 million for the state alone.

Stemming the Swine Surge

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has been grappling with the issue of feral hog control on public lands. Despite the removal of over 5,800 feral swine in the last five years, the battle is far from over. The principal method of control, trapping, while effective, falls short of achieving complete eradication. This reality underscores the need for ongoing management efforts to keep the feral hog population in check.

A Multi-Pronged Approach

The FWLT initiative is not limited to trapping alone. It encompasses the deployment of professional trappers and the potential use of contractor services. Such a comprehensive approach signifies the board's commitment to tackling the problem head-on. Furthermore, the FWLT is contemplating the inclusion of a feral hog mitigation component in future budgets, signifying a long-term commitment to this issue.

Empowering Landowners

Landowners are not left to their own devices in this struggle against feral hogs. They can seek technical assistance and cost-share equipment through the National Resources Conservation Service's Environmental Quality Incentive Program. Additionally, Alabama offers hunting licenses for residents and non-residents alike. These licenses permit the hunting of feral hogs and coyotes at night during specific seasons, with no bag limits, further aiding in the control of these invasive species.