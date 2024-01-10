en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Agroecology in Africa: Organic Farming as a Path to Sovereignty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Agroecology in Africa: Organic Farming as a Path to Sovereignty

In the heart of Africa, a small-scale farmer, Rosa Ramaipadi, is spearheading a powerful movement. Amidst the green fields of Limpopo, she advocates for agroecological farming practices and the reduction of dependency on foreign inputs. As the president of Mzansi Climate Smart Agriculture, a network of rural-based small-scale and backyard farmers, she promotes organic farming and permaculture, a shift that could redefine Africa’s agricultural landscape.

Resurrecting Indigenous Crops

Ramaipadi’s network is diligently building a seed bank of indigenous crops, distributing seeds for plants like millet, beans, vegetables, and herbs. This initiative not only ensures food security but also represents a stand against neocolonialism, which is evident in the reliance on foreign seeds, livestock breeds, fertilizers, and industrial solutions. The return to indigenous crops is a push towards for sovereignty and climate justice.

A Sustainable Alternative

Agroecology principles provide a sustainable alternative to the prevalent reliance on external inputs. By promoting a natural ecosystem approach, these principles eliminate the need for chemicals and other foreign inputs, supporting local economies, and reducing dependency on foreign currency. More importantly, they help preserve soil fertility, prevent water pollution, and maintain healthy ecosystems. Africa’s institutions are encouraged to research these natural inputs and shift towards organic production methods.

Preserving Natural Ecosystems

The article highlights the need to preserve natural ecosystems and support organic agriculture. This involves a paradigm shift from the practice of cross-breeding indigenous livestock with exotic breeds and importing industrial solutions. Instead, the focus should be on increasing the quantity of local breeds and grains rather than size. Embracing indigenous organic food strengthens African identity, sustainability, and independence in food systems, contributing to a healthier environment and a stronger economy.

0
Africa Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
21 mins ago
Seven Civilians Shot Dead in Eastern Congo by Alleged Congolese Soldiers, Confirms Army Spokesperson
In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern town of Mangina, a tragic incident unfolded on Monday. Seven innocent civilians were brutally killed in a hail of gunfire, a horrifying act attributed to the very defenders of the nation: Congolese soldiers. Lieutenant Antony Mwalushayi, the army spokesperson for North Kivu province, confirmed these fatalities during his
Seven Civilians Shot Dead in Eastern Congo by Alleged Congolese Soldiers, Confirms Army Spokesperson
NBI and GCash Collaborate to Combat E-Wallet Scams
2 hours ago
NBI and GCash Collaborate to Combat E-Wallet Scams
Celebrated Nigerian Writer and Journalist Izunna Okafor Marks 30th Birthday
2 hours ago
Celebrated Nigerian Writer and Journalist Izunna Okafor Marks 30th Birthday
Jefferies Continues Positive Outlook on Godrej Consumer Products Despite Challenges
21 mins ago
Jefferies Continues Positive Outlook on Godrej Consumer Products Despite Challenges
OECD Report: Migration Surge Boosting African Economy through Diaspora Remittances
42 mins ago
OECD Report: Migration Surge Boosting African Economy through Diaspora Remittances
BRICS+ Fashion Week and Geopolitical Maneuvers: Navigating International Relations
1 hour ago
BRICS+ Fashion Week and Geopolitical Maneuvers: Navigating International Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Creighton Bluejays Triumph Over DePaul Blue Demons in College Basketball Game
22 seconds
Creighton Bluejays Triumph Over DePaul Blue Demons in College Basketball Game
Nebraska Triumphs over Purdue in Collegiate Basketball Clash
29 seconds
Nebraska Triumphs over Purdue in Collegiate Basketball Clash
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
42 seconds
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Landscape
58 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Landscape
Nebraska Secures Historic Victory Over Purdue in College Basketball
1 min
Nebraska Secures Historic Victory Over Purdue in College Basketball
Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct
2 mins
Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct
Lubbock County Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Medical Examiner's Office
4 mins
Lubbock County Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Medical Examiner's Office
Michigan Wolverines Clinch National Championship Amid Cheating Allegations
4 mins
Michigan Wolverines Clinch National Championship Amid Cheating Allegations
India's First Golf Coach to Receive Dronacharya Award: A Tribute to Jesse Grewal's Influence on Indian Golf
4 mins
India's First Golf Coach to Receive Dronacharya Award: A Tribute to Jesse Grewal's Influence on Indian Golf
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app