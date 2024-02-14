Aging Farmers, Shrinking Farmlands: The Future of American Agriculture

Aging Farmers and Shrinking Farmlands: The State of American Agriculture

The Graying of American Agriculture

As I sift through the latest data from the US Department of Agriculture's 2022 Census of Agriculture, released on Valentine's Day 2024, a clear picture emerges – the average age of American farmers is now 58.1 years. This trend is not new; it has been on the rise since the Great Depression era. But the implications for our food security and rural economies are profound.

Nearly four out of every ten farmers are now over 65, and their numbers have grown by 12% since the last census in 2017. Meanwhile, the number of producers aged 35-64 is decreasing, while those aged 65 and over are increasing at a faster rate. The census also reveals that the number of farms has dropped to 1.9 million – the smallest count since 1850.

Farm Consolidation: A Concern for the Future

The trend of farm consolidation paints a stark picture of the American agricultural landscape. Farms are growing larger on average, with the exception of the largest farms (5,000 acres or more), which have seen an increase in number. The distribution of farm income is also becoming more concentrated, as agricultural production is dominated by a small portion of farms with more than $1 million in annual sales.

With the decline in the number of farms and farmland, the United States has lost 20 million acres of farmland from 2017 to 2022. As a result, efforts to support smaller farming operations and distribute farm income more equitably have become increasingly important.

A Glimmer of Hope: Young and Beginning Farmers

Amidst these challenges, there are signs of hope. The number of young farmers (under 35 years old) and beginning farmers (less than 10 years of experience) has slightly increased. Female producers make up 36% of the total, and beginning farmers have an average age of 47.1 years.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized the need to support small- and medium-size farmers and create new revenue streams for agriculture. Despite the hurdles new farmers face in accessing capital and land, they remain a vital force in preserving the diversity and sustainability of the American agriculture industry.

In conclusion, the 2022 Census of Agriculture presents a sobering outlook for the future of American agriculture. The aging farmer population, farm consolidation, and loss of farmland pose significant challenges. However, the resilience and determination of young and beginning farmers offer a glimmer of hope in the face of adversity.

Older farmers, shrinking farmlands, and farm consolidation are reshaping the American agricultural landscape. While the challenges are immense, the commitment of young and beginning farmers to create a more sustainable and diverse agriculture industry is a beacon of hope for future generations.