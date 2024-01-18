African Development Bank Fuels Agricultural Revolution in Burundi

In a significant stride towards sustainable agriculture and food security, farmers in Burundi are witnessing extraordinary agricultural yields, courtesy of hybrid, climate-resilient seeds, and comprehensive support from the African Development Bank. These developments have ignited a new dawn, notably for cooperative members, who have seen their livelihoods transformed.

Turning Tides with Hybrid Seeds

Marie-Therese Nahabaganwa, a member of the Tsindinzara cooperative, expressed gratitude for the all-encompassing assistance that included high-yield seeds, valuable inputs, and technical guidance. The cooperative, which now stands at the precipice of a promising harvest, anticipates a yield of 800 tonnes of maize from a 200-hectare expanse.

Adding to the chorus of appreciation, Willy Ndoricimpa, another cooperative member, underscored the benefits of land pooling – a strategy advised by the government that has proven instrumental in magnifying their harvests.

Government and African Development Bank's Joint Endeavour

Emmanuel Niyungeko, the Permanent Secretary of the Burundian Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Livestock, lauded the cooperative's success – a triumph that aligns seamlessly with the government's ambition to augment agricultural production for food security and economic prosperity.

In early January 2024, officials from the ministry and the African Development Bank embarked on a tour across provinces to witness firsthand the positive impact of the funded projects. The visit underscored the pivotal role the Bank's initiatives have played in bolstering Burundi's food security.

Projects Aimed at Enhancing Food Security

To fortify Burundi's food security, the Bank rolled out the Burundian Agriculture and Livestock Value Chains Sustainable Development Support Project and the Emergency Agricultural Production Project. Under the latter project, in August 2023, a staggering 571 tonnes of hybrid maize seeds were disseminated to households across 14 provinces.

These initiatives form part of the larger African Emergency Food Production Facility, conceived by the Bank to combat potential food crises triggered by external factors such as the war in Ukraine. The facility has set a lofty goal of providing seeds to 20 million African farmers, with the aim of boosting food production by 38 million tonnes over two years.

In addition to fortifying food security, the African Development Bank has also been pivotal in enhancing capacity building for public administration managers in Burundi. This initiative, which has covered areas such as work plans, annual budgets, progress reports, public-private partnership projects, and contract negotiations, has been commended for its effectiveness in addressing previous challenges.