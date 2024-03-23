Advanta Seeds Fuels Bangladesh's Maize Revolution: A 20-Year Journey to Agricultural Dominance

Over the last two decades, Advanta Seeds, a global seed company, has been instrumental in transforming Bangladesh's maize production landscape. From a modest annual output of 65,000 tons in the late '90s, the country now boasts a production exceeding six million tons. This remarkable growth is attributed to the introduction of hybrid maize seeds by Advanta, under the brands Alta and Pacific Seeds, and the supportive agricultural policies of the Bangladesh government.

Advertisment

Seed of Change: The Hybrid Maize Revolution

The inception of commercial maize farming in Bangladesh during the mid-90s marked the beginning of an agricultural revolution. With the government's policy support in the late '90s favoring hybrid maize and a Brac-led initiative that provided farmers with Advanta-bred hybrid seeds, the country's maize production saw an exponential increase. Today, nearly 100% of maize acreage in Bangladesh is covered by hybrid varieties, a testament to the effectiveness of these seeds. Dr. ABM Ziaur Rahman, Country Manager-Bangladesh for Advanta Seeds, has been pivotal in steering the company's operations towards meeting the nation's agricultural needs.

Expanding Horizons: Beyond Maize

Advertisment

Advanta's influence extends beyond maize. In Bangladesh, a burgeoning vegetable market valued at $28 million in FY 2020-21 is on track to grow at a 13% CAGR to $45 million by FY 2025-26. Advanta is contributing to this growth by selling seeds for okra, hot pepper, tomato, and gourds. Its virus-resistant okra variety, in particular, has safeguarded farmers from significant crop losses, further consolidating Advanta's position in the market. Additionally, the company has ventured into rice and forage seeds, introducing varieties that are high-yielding, pest-, and disease-resistant, and widely accepted by dairy farmers.

Future Prospects: Sowing Seeds of Success

The synergy between a growing poultry industry and the increase in corn acreages has been a significant factor in the maize market's value, which stood at around $45 million in FY 2020-21. With Advanta's new generation maize hybrids boasting high shelling percentages and good test weights, the company's innovative approach continues to play a crucial role in the agricultural sector's success. As Bangladesh strides towards self-sufficiency in feed production, Advanta Seeds remains at the forefront, driving the nation's agricultural revolution forward.

As Bangladesh continues to emerge as a leader in agricultural production in South Asia, the role of companies like Advanta Seeds cannot be overstated. Their commitment to innovation and the development of high-quality, resilient seed varieties has not only supported the country's economic growth but also ensured food security for its population. The story of Bangladesh's agricultural transformation is a compelling narrative of how strategic partnerships, government support, and innovative technology can collectively usher in a new era of prosperity and sustainability.