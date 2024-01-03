en English
Africa

ACReSAL Initiative to Plant 10 Million Trees in Kano State

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
ACReSAL Initiative to Plant 10 Million Trees in Kano State

In a bold initiative to combat the environmental challenges posed by desertification and climate change, the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has announced plans to plant over 10 million trees in Nigeria’s Kano State over the next four years. The project, spearheaded by Dr. Dahir Muhammad Hashim, the Kano State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, aims not only to restore the region’s green cover but also to improve soil fertility and mitigate evapotranspiration rates.

Planting the Seeds of Change

The ambitious initiative was unveiled during an interview with a local radio station in Kano, where Dr. Hashim outlined a strategy of planting 2.5 million trees annually, starting from this year. This is not a solo endeavor. The ACReSAL initiative will work in close collaboration with civil society organizations and other related agencies to ensure the successful execution of this environmental project.

Greening Urban Spaces

The green initiative extends its roots beyond rural landscapes. Tree planting activities will also take place in various urban locations, including major metropolitan roads. This is part of a larger plan to improve air quality, contributing to the health and wellbeing of Kano’s residents.

Learning from the Past

In a bid to ensure the project’s success, ACReSAL has taken into account the shortcomings of past deforestation prevention efforts. Dr. Hashim emphasized the strong commitment from all stakeholders involved in the project, expressing hope that this initiative will not only mitigate the effects of climate change but also transform Kano State’s landscape for generations to come.

Africa Agriculture
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

