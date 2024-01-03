Academy of Agricultural Sciences: A New Dawn for Cambodia’s Primary Sectors

On January 3, 2024, a critical meeting was convened at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries in Cambodia. This gathering was no ordinary assembly, it was a discourse on the future of the country’s primary sectors – agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. The focal point of the discussion was the newly established Academy of Agricultural Sciences of Cambodia, an institution on the cusp of becoming a pivotal player in the nation’s development.

The Academy: A Beacon of Progress

Envisioned as a public administrative entity, the Academy is not just another addition to the bureaucratic landscape. It is structured on par with the General Department and is built around a board overseeing eight subordinate units. These units include seven existing ones and one that has been newly established. The Academy’s structure is not just about hierarchy but about the seamless integration of expertise and function. The intent is to foster a conducive environment for research and analysis, the two pillars upon which the growth of Cambodia’s agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors hinge.

Minister Dith Tina’s Vision

At the helm of this transformative endeavor is Minister Dith Tina. He underscored the importance of structuring the Academy’s human resources and budget to ensure efficient operation. His advisement was not just about fiscal prudence but also about avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy and costs. The Minister’s vision for the Academy is clear – it should be an effective tool for sectoral development, not a financial burden. The success of this vision will be measured not just in budgetary savings but in the tangible impact on the country’s primary sectors.

Looking Ahead: The Academy’s Role

The Academy of Agricultural Sciences of Cambodia has a significant role to play. As an institution dedicated to research and analysis, it will provide the knowledge and insight necessary for the development of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors. The Academy’s work will not only impact these sectors but will also shape the future of Cambodia. As the nation moves forward, the Academy will be at the forefront, guiding the way and providing the scientific foundation upon which Cambodia’s agricultural, forestry, and fisheries sectors will thrive.