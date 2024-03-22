Abu Dhabi Bolsters Water Conservation with Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships on World Water Day

On World Water Day, March 22, 2024, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has underscored its commitment to water conservation in agriculture, aligning with the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. This initiative, guided by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, targets the global challenge of water scarcity through sustainable practices and strategic partnerships.

Strategic Projects and Collaborations

ADAFSA's Treated Water Distribution Project marks a significant step towards sustainable agriculture in Abu Dhabi, delivering treated water to over 1,600 farms. This project is a collaboration with the Department of Energy Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, TAQA Abu Dhabi, and other key partners. It aims to reduce reliance on groundwater by promoting the use of recycled water in irrigation, supporting the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and Abu Dhabi's recycled water policy.

Driving Sustainable Agricultural Development

The Sustainable Agricultural Development Plan for Abu Dhabi, developed with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), aims to transform the emirate's agricultural sector. The plan involves comprehensive economic modelling, analytical studies, and the development of decision support tools to increase sustainable agricultural production efficiency. ADAFSA's initiatives also include the Electronic Irrigation Calculator Project and the Collective Irrigation Programme, both designed to optimize water usage and promote sustainable farming practices.

Education and Awareness Programs

ADAFSA extends its efforts to water conservation through educational programs, training courses, and a mobile application that offers agricultural advice. In 2023 alone, 736 training courses were conducted with over 18,515 participants. These initiatives are part of ADAFSA's broader strategy to encourage the adoption of best agricultural practices, including water conservation, across Abu Dhabi's farms.

As ADAFSA forges ahead with its water conservation initiatives, the implications for Abu Dhabi's agricultural sustainability and water security are profound. By embracing innovative technologies, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, ADAFSA is setting a benchmark for sustainable water management in agriculture, ensuring the preservation of precious water resources for future generations.