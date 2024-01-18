A Year of Vibrant Festivities: South of England Showground's 2024 Event Line-Up

The South of England Showground in Ardingly, a bustling hub for numerous cultural, agricultural, and lifestyle events, is ready to serve an enticing platter of seasonal festivities throughout 2024. With its sprawling landscape and state-of-the-art facilities, the Showground is all set to be the epicenter of a vibrant cultural tableau that will unfold over the coming months.

Spring Live!: A Celebration of the Season

Mark your calendars for April 20-21, as the Spring Live! event promises a lively mix of entertainment, shopping, a food hall, live animal exhibits, and the much-anticipated lawn mower racing. With adult tickets priced at £13.50 and £11.70 for senior citizens and students, and free entry for children under 16, the event promises to be a perfect family outing. An advance discount is available until April 12, offering a cost-effective way for families to enjoy the festivities.

South of England Show: A Tribute to Rural Tradition

The South of England Show, scheduled for June 7-9, will offer a captivating display of agricultural and equestrian exhibitions, country pursuits, and rural crafts. Adult tickets are priced at £23.40, and those for senior citizens and students at £21.60, with discounts available until May 30. This event will serve as a grand stage where the traditions and skills of rural England will be showcased with pomp and reverence.

Autumn Show and Horse Trials: A Salute to Rural Life

The Autumn Show and Horse Trials, set to take place on September 21-22, will celebrate the essence of rural life and equestrian sports. With tickets priced at £13.50 for adults and £11.70 for senior citizens and students, and discounts available until September 13, the event promises to stir the hearts of horse enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Winter Fair: A Pre-holiday Treat

On November 23-24, the Winter Fair will transform the Showground into a winter wonderland with stalls offering a wide range of artisan products, gifts, and even a giant snow globe. Tickets are priced at £8.55 for adults and £7.20 for senior citizens and students, with discounts available until November 15. This pre-holiday event is all set to light up the chilly winter days with its warm, festive spirit.