An archaeological revelation at Britain's submerged site, Bouldner Cliff, has unearthed wheat remains dating back 8,000 years, a discovery that challenges prior assumptions about the onset of farming in Britain. The significance of this finding lies in its revelation that the early Britons were importing wheat from Europe a good 2,000 years before they began cultivating it themselves.

Ancient Wheat Tells a Tale

The story of early farming practices begins in the Near East around 10,500 years ago, from where it spread to the Balkans in Europe approximately 8,000 to 9,000 years ago. Britain, however, separated from the European mainland by the English Channel, did not begin farming until about 6,000 years ago. The discovery of 8,000-year-old wheat remains at Bouldner Cliff therefore presents a compelling narrative.

Decoding the DNA

Robin Allaby, a researcher at the University of Warwick, along with his colleagues, analyzed sediments from Bouldner Cliff, uncovering an interesting facet of this ancient tale. The DNA evidence of wheat they found was more genetically similar to Near Eastern domesticated wheat than to any local wild relatives. This suggests that the wheat wasn't a product of local cultivation but was rather imported.

Shifting Perspectives

This research, published in the journal Science, has triggered a shift in perception about the early inhabitants of Britain. Greger Larsen, an archaeologist from Durham University, commented on the discovery, emphasizing the role of DNA analysis in tracing the historical movement of species and challenging previous assumptions about Britain's isolation during this era. The lack of pollen in the samples further substantiates the claim that the wheat was imported and not locally grown.

Ultimately, this archaeological finding at Bouldner Cliff reveals a deeper, broader narrative about early human trade and connectivity. It shows that Britain was not as isolated as previously thought, but was, in fact, part of a vast network of Neolithic farming communities across southern Europe.