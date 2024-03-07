66-Pound Sakurajima Daikon Wins Top Prize: A Father-Son Triumph in Kagoshima

In an event that underscored both tradition and personal achievement, a 66-pound Sakurajima daikon radish grown by Shunichi Hazemoto clinched the top award at an annual contest in Kagoshima City. The contest, held at the base of Mount Sakurajima, saw Hazemoto's son, Shunta, taking the runner-up position with his own hefty daikon, marking a rare father-son victory in the competition's history.

Advertisment

Challenges and Triumphs in Daikon Cultivation

The warm winter posed significant challenges for daikon growers, leading to some vegetables developing hollow insides, a common issue in less than ideal growing conditions. Despite these obstacles, Shunichi Hazemoto's dedication to his craft paid off, resulting in a radish that not only weighed 66 pounds but also exemplified the quality and resilience of the Sakurajima daikon. This variety, known for its thickness, mild flavor, and ability to retain firmness when boiled, has a storied history in Kagoshima, once holding the Guinness World Record for the heaviest radish.

The Decline and Revival of Sakurajima Daikon Growing

Advertisment

Historically, Sakurajima daikon was more widely cultivated around its namesake volcano, but the number of growers has dwindled over the years. The annual contest was initiated as a means to encourage and motivate current and potential daikon growers, highlighting the cultural and agricultural significance of this specialty crop in Kagoshima prefecture. This year's competition, the 24th edition, attracted 56 entries, including daikon grown by elementary school students, demonstrating the community's broad involvement in preserving this agricultural tradition.

A Look at the Judging Process and Criteria

The judging process at the contest is meticulous, with judges examining the shape, surface, and even the sound of the daikon when tapped with a bar to assess the interior quality. This comprehensive evaluation ensures that the winning entries not only meet the aesthetic standards expected of Sakurajima daikon but also possess the internal qualities that make this variety so prized. The participation of young growers suggests a bright future for this specialty crop, with the contest serving as both a celebration of current achievements and a platform for inspiring the next generation of daikon farmers.

As the Sakurajima daikon contest looks forward to its next edition, the story of Shunichi and Shunta Hazemoto serves as a testament to the dedication and passion that define the world of agricultural competitions. Their achievements not only highlight the challenges faced by growers in adapting to climatic variations but also the potential for family traditions to contribute to the preservation and evolution of regional specialties. With each passing year, events like these not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also reinforce the cultural and agricultural heritage of communities like Kagoshima.