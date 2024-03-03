2023 Sees Decline in Beef Carcass Weights: Weather and Genetics Cited

Recent figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have revealed a slight decrease in average beef carcass weights in 2023, sparking discussions across the beef sector. This year, average steer, heifer, cow, young bull, and bull carcass weights have all seen reductions compared to 2022, with environmental factors and genetic trends being identified as primary contributors to this trend.

Impact of Weather and Genetics on Beef Production

The late 2023 beef sector buzz largely revolved around the noticeable drop in carcass weights, with prolonged wet weather conditions being a significant factor. However, the influence of dairy genetics on beef production efficiency has also been highlighted as a crucial element. The integration of dairy genetics in the beef sector has led to a need for enhanced beef genetics in calves produced from the dairy herd, emphasizing the importance of selecting sires with high beef genetic merit.

Tools for Genetic Improvement and Sustainability

To address the genetic aspect, the dairy beef index (DBI) and its sub-indexes serve as tools for dairy farmers to select sires that will produce calves with better beef potential. Additionally, the commercial beef value (CBV) provides an indication of a calf's genetic beef potential for farmers purchasing calves. As the number of beef cattle originating from dairy herds grows, employing these tools to ensure cattle reach acceptable finishing weights with good carcass specifications becomes essential for sustainable beef production.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The drop in carcass weights in 2023 underscores the challenges faced by the beef sector in maintaining production efficiency amid changing environmental and genetic landscapes. With the beef industry at a crossroads, the focus on genetic improvement and environmental adaptability will play a pivotal role in ensuring the sector's future sustainability. As the industry navigates these challenges, the development and utilization of genetic selection tools like the DBI and CBV will be vital in steering the sector towards a more sustainable and productive future.