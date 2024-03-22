2023 Guam Agriculture Census: Shaping Future Policies and Supporting Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a significant collaboration with the University of Guam Cooperative Extension & Outreach and the Guam Department of Agriculture, has embarked on the 2023 Census of Agriculture in Guam. This initiative is a pivotal moment for local farmers, offering them a unique opportunity to influence agricultural policies and receive support, especially in the wake of natural disasters.

Empowering Guam's Farmers

Recognizing the critical role of agriculture in Guam's economy and the well-being of its community, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has commenced farm visits to collect comprehensive data. This census, which is typically conducted every five years, is instrumental in providing detailed statistics on the industry at both national and island levels. By defining a farm as any place generating $1,000 or more from agricultural production, the census aims to include a wide range of farming operations, ensuring a thorough and inclusive dataset.

Impact on Policy and Support Systems

The information gathered from the census is not just numbers on a page; it drives policy decisions, research funding, and the development of support systems that directly affect farmers and their communities. From improving farming techniques and equipment to building essential infrastructure and preparing for natural disasters, the data serves multiple stakeholders. NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer emphasizes the importance of farmer participation, stating that the collected data will significantly influence future policy decisions and the allocation of resources.

Confidentiality and Participation

Participation in the Census of Agriculture is mandated by federal law, with strict measures in place to ensure the confidentiality of the data collected. This ensures that individual farmers or farm operations are not identifiable, allowing for honest and accurate reporting. Farmers are encouraged to prepare their records and cooperate with enumerators from the University of Guam, who will be reaching out in the coming months. The final data, which will be a valuable resource for various stakeholders, is scheduled for release in the summer of 2025.

As the 2023 Census of Agriculture progresses, the anticipation grows for its outcomes and the potential transformations it could bring to Guam's agricultural landscape. This effort underscores the importance of data in shaping a resilient and thriving agricultural sector, highlighting the collaborative spirit between local farmers, the USDA, and Guam's academic and governmental institutions.