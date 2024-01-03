2023: A Year of Focus on Sustainable Farming Practices – Mongabay’s Top Videos

In a world increasingly cognizant of the environmental impact of human activities, the year 2023 marked a heightened interest in sustainable farming practices, as showcased in a series of videos produced by the environmental news platform Mongabay. The top three videos of the year illustrated the innovative methods communities and farmers are implementing worldwide to combat environmental challenges.

Agroecology in Kiday, Philippines

In the wake of devastating floods, the Kiday community in the Philippines turned to agroecology—an ecological approach to agriculture that views agricultural areas as ecosystems. The approach not only helps in flood mitigation but also boosts the community’s resilience against environmental adversities.

Alternate Wetting and Drying in Vietnam

The Mekong Delta in Vietnam, a region heavily reliant on rice farming, faced challenges posed by climate change. To adapt, farmers adopted the alternate wetting and drying (AWD) technique. AWD, a water management practice that saves water and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, proved instrumental in mitigating the impact of climate change on rice farming.

Regenerative Agriculture in Spain

In Spain, farmers grappled with the effects of desertification and climate change on their land. In response, they turned to regenerative agriculture—a system of farming principles that rehabilitate and enhance the entire ecosystem of the farm. This approach not only combats desertification, but it also helps in carbon sequestration, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Apart from these, Mongabay’s video series covered a spectrum of environmental issues. These included the contentious practice of bottom trawling in the fishing industry, the environmental impact of wheat production, and the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning film ‘The Elephant Whisperers.’ The series also unveiled an investigative report on deforestation in Cambodia’s Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary, a panel discussion on the supply chain of global market commodities, and efforts to alleviate human-elephant conflict in Assam, India.

These videos underscored the importance of sustainable farming practices in addressing environmental challenges. They also highlighted stories of resilience, innovation, and the human-animal bond, thereby informing viewers of current environmental issues while offering a beacon of hope and a call to action.