Accidents

Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine: A Tale of Frequent Accidents and Environmental Hazards

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine: A Tale of Frequent Accidents and Environmental Hazards

In an explosive revelation, James Mupfumi, the director of the Centre for Research and Development (CRD), has unveiled the dire state of Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland province, Zimbabwe. The mine, notorious for its frequent accidents and severe environmental hazards, switched to open pit mining on highly unstable ground after its underground operations ceased in 2019.

Perilous Operations and Frequent Accidents

The precariousness of the situation came to the fore when the collapse of a mine shaft recently trapped 15 artisanal miners underground for three days. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing safety issues that plague the mine. According to the CRD’s research, the mine’s operation, described as dangerous and non-compliant with safety and environmental regulations, has led to over 50 deaths between 2021 and 2023.

Illegal Gold Processing and Environmental Destruction

Further complicating matters, the surge in illegal gold processing plants in the area has triggered significant chemical contamination and noise pollution. Mupfumi, in his interview, criticized the government for allowing the continuation of these unsafe practices and for not enforcing the rule of law. This lack of enforcement, he warned, is resulting in further loss of life and environmental destruction.

The Call for Action

CRD has made an urgent call for an end to these disastrous practices. The organization has urged the government to attract responsible investors to improve mining conditions at Redwing Mine. Alas, these calls have thus far fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, residents and Civic Society Groups in Manicaland province are rallying for the immediate closure of Redwing Mine. The recent collapse of a mining shaft, which trapped 11 miners underground, only adds fuel to their demand. Various groups and individuals have urged the government to take accountability measures and investigate the mining practices at Redwing Mine. The secretary general of the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union has gone as far as insisting that the mine’s activities need to end immediately.

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

