en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Zimbabwe Witnesses Reduction in Christmas Season Road Accidents

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:31 am EST
Zimbabwe Witnesses Reduction in Christmas Season Road Accidents

In a hopeful turn of events, the Zimbabwean police have reported a noteworthy decrease in the number of road traffic accidents during the Christmas season this year compared to the previous one. The national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, disclosed that from December 15 to 26, there were 1,194 accidents recorded across Zimbabwe. This figure represents a significant reduction from the 1,480 accidents logged in the same period in the previous year.

Unity, Christmas, and Boxing Day Statistics

The revelatory statistics were released as the country observed Unity, Christmas, and Boxing Day holidays. On Unity Day, there were 125 accidents resulting in five deaths and 24 injuries. This contrasts with last year’s figures for the same holiday, where 124 accidents led to two fatalities and 18 injuries. Christmas Day, traditionally a high-traffic day, saw 71 accidents with seven being fatal, leading to eight deaths and 78 injuries. The previous year had seen higher numbers, with 133 accidents and 20 deaths. Boxing Day also saw a decline, with 82 accidents and nine deaths this year as opposed to 99 accidents and eight deaths last year.

Contributing Factors and Notable Incidents

Nyathi attributed the majority of these accidents to factors such as speeding, inattention, overtaking errors, overloading, misjudgement, following too closely, and driver recklessness. A standout incident involved a devastating head-on collision between a Blue Horizon bus, a haulage truck, and a Mercedes-Benz on the Harare-Mutare Highway near Marondera. This unfortunate event resulted in five fatalities and 40 injuries, 15 of them serious.

Police Urges Caution

Despite the overall decrease in accidents, the police continue to urge drivers to exercise caution on the roads, especially during busy holiday seasons. The festive season comes with an increase in traffic, and thus more potential for mishaps to occur. The police’s message is clear: safety should never be compromised, no matter the occasion or urgency.

0
Accidents Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach

By Salman Khan

Spike in Drunk Driving Arrests Precede New Year in Western Cape

By BNN Correspondents

Car Crash in Mosta Leads to Serious Injuries: An Exploration of Data Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailor ...
@Accidents · 51 mins
Panama-Flagged Vessel Hits Russian Naval Mine in Black Sea: Two Sailor ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Pile-Up on GT Road: One Dead, 33 Injured in Foggy Collision

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Pile-Up on GT Road: One Dead, 33 Injured in Foggy Collision
Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors

By Wojciech Zylm

Storm Pia Triggers Maersk Container Loss at Sea; EU Mourns Jacques Delors
Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives

By Rafia Tasleem

Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives
Tragic Drowning of Toddler in Backyard Pool Underscores Need for Robust Pool Safety Measures

By Salman Khan

Tragic Drowning of Toddler in Backyard Pool Underscores Need for Robust Pool Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
33 seconds
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
35 seconds
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
50 seconds
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
54 seconds
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
2 mins
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
4 mins
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
5 mins
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
6 mins
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
13 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app