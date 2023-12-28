Zimbabwe Witnesses Reduction in Christmas Season Road Accidents

In a hopeful turn of events, the Zimbabwean police have reported a noteworthy decrease in the number of road traffic accidents during the Christmas season this year compared to the previous one. The national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, disclosed that from December 15 to 26, there were 1,194 accidents recorded across Zimbabwe. This figure represents a significant reduction from the 1,480 accidents logged in the same period in the previous year.

Unity, Christmas, and Boxing Day Statistics

The revelatory statistics were released as the country observed Unity, Christmas, and Boxing Day holidays. On Unity Day, there were 125 accidents resulting in five deaths and 24 injuries. This contrasts with last year’s figures for the same holiday, where 124 accidents led to two fatalities and 18 injuries. Christmas Day, traditionally a high-traffic day, saw 71 accidents with seven being fatal, leading to eight deaths and 78 injuries. The previous year had seen higher numbers, with 133 accidents and 20 deaths. Boxing Day also saw a decline, with 82 accidents and nine deaths this year as opposed to 99 accidents and eight deaths last year.

Contributing Factors and Notable Incidents

Nyathi attributed the majority of these accidents to factors such as speeding, inattention, overtaking errors, overloading, misjudgement, following too closely, and driver recklessness. A standout incident involved a devastating head-on collision between a Blue Horizon bus, a haulage truck, and a Mercedes-Benz on the Harare-Mutare Highway near Marondera. This unfortunate event resulted in five fatalities and 40 injuries, 15 of them serious.

Police Urges Caution

Despite the overall decrease in accidents, the police continue to urge drivers to exercise caution on the roads, especially during busy holiday seasons. The festive season comes with an increase in traffic, and thus more potential for mishaps to occur. The police’s message is clear: safety should never be compromised, no matter the occasion or urgency.