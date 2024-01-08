en English
Accidents

Zimbabwe Government Assures Aid to Families Affected by Fatal CAG Bus Collision

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Zimbabwe Government Assures Aid to Families Affected by Fatal CAG Bus Collision

In an unprecedented move, the Zimbabwean government has pledged support to the bereaved families of five individuals who lost their lives in a devastating road mishap on the Karoi-Magunje Road. The tragic incident involved a commercial bus operated by CAG and a truck, resulting in a fatal head-on collision.

Government Expresses Concern Over Rising Accidents

During the funeral of Cosmas Matongo, one of the victims who was driving the truck at the time of the accident, Mashonaland West resident minister Marian Chombo voiced concern over the increasing frequency of road accidents. She assured that the government, through its relevant ministry departments, would extend help to the affected families.

Financial Aid and Medical Assistance for the Injured

The government has committed to bear the medical expenses of those injured in the accident, who are currently receiving treatment in the hospitals of Chinhoyi and Harare. The collision, which resulted in five immediate fatalities, occurred when the CAG bus attempted an overtaking maneuver on a sharp curve, crashing directly into the truck carrying 15 passengers.

CAG Steps Up To Support Bereaved Families

Samuel Bakasa Zazu, a representative from CAG, affirmed that the company had taken care of all the funeral arrangements and offered financial support to the families of the deceased, including Matongo’s widow. Two young boys, aged four and eight, also sustained injuries in the accident. The late Matongo, remembered fondly as a soccer player, was bid goodbye in a funeral attended by a multitude of mourners.

Accidents Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

