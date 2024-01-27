Concerns over a potential nuclear accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Europe's largest, have been heightened with the recent statements from Alexey Likhachev, the General Director of Rosatom, and Rafael Grossi, the Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Both have drawn attention to the fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the plant, amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

Potential Threats to Nuclear Safety

The IAEA head, Rafael Grossi, has warned of a 'very real' danger of a major accident at the Zaporozhye NPP. The plant has been under Russian control since the conflict with Ukraine began, raising concerns about the security situation at the facility. Grossi cited incidents such as the loss of immediate back-up power supply to the reactor units and barriers to IAEA experts accessing the reactor hall, as highlighting the persistent nuclear safety and security risks at the site.

Role of Ukrainian Armed Forces

On the other hand, Alexey Likhachev has highlighted the potential threat to the NPP arising from the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This includes reports of Ukrainian forces stepping up shelling to dislodge Russian forces near the plant, air raid alerts, and ongoing fighting in the region. These activities, coupled with the water supply problems at the nuclear power plant and the approval of the 'Cold shutdown' mode at the Zaporozhye NPP reactor by the IAEA, underscore the precarious situation.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of provocations and attacks on nuclear facilities. Russia has reinstalled mines along the perimeter of the plant and accused the Ukrainian government of deliberately targeting nuclear facilities, resorting to 'nuclear terrorism', and risking a full-scale nuclear disaster that would affect the whole of Europe. With families being ordered to evacuate Russian-occupied areas near Zaporizhzhya, the situation remains fraught with danger.

In conclusion, the Zaporozhye NPP continues to be a point of concern, with the potential for a nuclear accident looming large. The actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as highlighted by the head of Rosatom, coupled with the fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the plant, as underscored by the IAEA Director, make the threat very real. The international community must heed these warnings and take necessary measures to prevent a possible catastrophe.