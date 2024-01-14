en English
Accidents

Young Queens Teen Dies in Tragic Subway Surfing Incident

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
In an unsettling incident that unfolded in Brooklyn, a 14-year-old Queens native, Alam Reyes, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained while ‘subway surfing’ on an F train. The incident, which took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, saw the young boy fall from the train’s roof onto the tracks, a scene hauntingly marked by a lone sneaker and spatters of blood.

A Tragic Loss

Reyes, the youngest of three sons raised by a single mother, was described by neighbors as a respectful and quiet boy. His passions were simple and innocent, revolving around playing video games and walking his two dogs. The family’s matriarch, who had emigrated from Mexico over 16 years ago, works tirelessly, cleaning houses to support her family. The news of Reyes’ death has sent shockwaves through their tight-knit community, with neighbors expressing profound sadness and suggesting that Reyes may have fallen in with the wrong crowd due to his mother’s frequent work-related absences.

An Alarming Trend

This tragedy isn’t an isolated incident but part of a disturbing trend reported by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The MTA recorded 450 incidents of people riding outside trains in the first half of 2023, compared to 262 during the same period in 2019 – a significant rise that has authorities worried.

A Plea for Responsible Behaviour

In response to the grim event, MTA President Richard Davey described the situation as heartbreaking. He urged parents to warn their children about the lethal risk associated with subway surfing. New York Mayor Eric Adams had already initiated a campaign to dissuade young people from the perilous activity. In addition, NYPD officers have been on high alert, actively thwarting such stunts since the start of the school year. Despite these efforts, at least five deaths in 2023 have been linked to subway surfing, indicating a pressing need for further intervention and education.

Accidents Mexico United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

