Young North Carolina Man Tragically Drowns at South Point, Hawaii

In a tragic incident, 24-year-old Carson Philbin from North Carolina lost his life in the waters off South Point on the Hawai’i island on Saturday, January 13th. Philbin was among four swimmers who found themselves battling rough ocean conditions near the ‘hoist’ area of Ka Lae. While the other three managed to return to safety with the help of local bystanders, Philbin was swept 75 yards offshore and submerged.

Local Efforts to Save Philbin

Local fishermen and the Hawai’i Fire Department immediately launched a rescue operation. Despite their best efforts, by the time Philbin’s body was recovered, it was too late. He was rushed to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, pending an autopsy.

Investigation Into the Incident

The Hawai’i Police Department is continuing its investigation into the tragic incident. As further details emerge about the incident, they have requested that anyone with information about the event or circumstances leading up to it contact Ka’ū Patrol Officer Paul Wright III.

A Reminder of Nature’s Power

The unfortunate incident serves as a grim reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature. It underscores the importance of taking necessary precautions when venturing into potentially dangerous areas, particularly during volatile weather conditions.