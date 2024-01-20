Young Motorcyclist Gravely Injured in Munxar Collision

In a tragic turn of events, a serious traffic accident shook the quiet town of Munxar on Saturday. The accident involved a 24-year-old female motorcyclist and a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 71-year-old man, both residents of the town.

Collision on Punici Street

Reports indicate that the collision took place around noon on Punici Street, a bustling artery in the heart of Munxar. The motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha Crypton, a popular choice among bike enthusiasts, when the accident occurred. The other vehicle involved was a Nissan Qashqai, a compact crossover SUV, driven by a 71-year-old man.

Grievous Injuries

The young woman bore the brunt of the collision's impact. She sustained grievous injuries, a term used in the medical field to denote severe but not life-threatening damages. On-site paramedics provided her with immediate medical assistance, stabilizing her condition before she was transported to the Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

Inquiry Underway

As of now, details about the woman's current condition or the factors that contributed to the collision are scarce. The local police have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances leading up to the accident and determine whether any reckless or negligent behavior was involved.