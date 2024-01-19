Young Man's Life Cut Short in Tragic Train Accident at Kottayam Railway Station

Deepak George Varki, a 26-year-old hotel management student from Puthuppally, met a tragic end in a train accident at Kottayam railway station. The unfortunate incident transpired when Deepak, having alighted from the Pune-Kanyakumari express train, realized he had forgotten his glasses on board. In his attempt to retrieve them, he re-entered the moving train, only to slip and fall into the perilous gap between the platform and the train.

A Terrible Twist of Fate

Deepak, returning to his hometown, had just disembarked with his belongings when he noticed his missing glasses. The decision to reclaim them from the moving train led to an unforeseen accident, turning a routine journey into a tragic event. Deepak fell under the train, leading to his instantaneous death, an incident that would remain unknown to his friends for hours to come.

Frantic Search by Friends

Expecting to meet Deepak at Kottayam station, his friends found themselves in a state of confusion and worry when they could not locate him. Their frantic search extended to Changanassery and Thiruvalla stations, only intensifying their concern when he remained untraceable. Even repeated attempts to reach him by phone yielded no response, leaving them puzzled and anxious.

An Unfortunate Discovery

The tragic reality came to light only when Deepak's friends informed the railway police about his mysterious disappearance. The police confirmed that Deepak had been involved in an accident at Kottayam station. His body was subsequently shifted to Kottayam Medical College. In an instant, the anticipation of a happy reunion turned into a heartbreaking moment of loss and grief. This unfortunate event underscores the importance of safety and caution in the face of potential hazards, even in the most routine circumstances.