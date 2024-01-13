en English
Accidents

Young Life Cut Short: Saugerties Community Mourns the Loss of Starllie Swonyoung in Hit-and-Run Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
On the evening of Wednesday, January 10, tragedy struck the quiet town of Saugerties, Ulster County, when 21-year-old resident Starllie Swonyoung fell victim to a harrowing hit-and-run incident. The event, which unfolded around 5:10 p.m. on the southbound shoulder of Route 9W, cast a dark shadow over the otherwise tranquil region nestled between the Village of Saugerties and the hamlet of Malden.

Desperate Dash to Save a Life

In the aftermath of the crash, Swonyoung was swiftly transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston by Diaz Ambulance. Despite the prompt medical attention, she succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision, leaving the community in a state of shock and mourning.

Investigation Underway

Saugerties Police Chief Robert Nuzzo confirmed that an intensive investigation into the incident is currently in progress. The authorities, who have several promising leads, appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could expedite their quest for justice. The police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the tragic accident or observed erratic driving behavior in the area around the time of the incident.

Remembering Starllie

Swonyoung, a student at SUNY Purchase, was a former pupil of the Woodstock Day School and the Rock Academy in Saugerties. A Facebook post remembering her described the young woman as a ‘magical creature’ – a testament to her vibrant spirit and unique charm. In her honor, a candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held at the Woodstock Day School on Sunday, January 14.

Friends of Swonyoung have also taken the initiative to set up a GoFundMe to aid her family with funeral expenses. Their heartfelt plea paints a picture of a bright, angelic, and magical individual who left an indelible mark on everyone she met. As the case continues to unfold, funeral arrangements for Swonyoung remain pending, with updates to be provided as more information becomes available.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

