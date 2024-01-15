en English
Accidents

Young Couple Perishes in Tragic Tobago Car Crash

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Young Couple Perishes in Tragic Tobago Car Crash

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded on Tobago’s Claude Noel Highway, a young couple’s life was tragically cut short in a horrific car crash on Sunday. Sherman Thomas, an employee of the Tobago Regional Health Authority, and Kareem Thom, a truck driver for Sunshine Trucks, were travelling with two other passengers, including a three-year-old child, when disaster struck.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

As per the initial investigations, Thom seems to have lost control over their white Tiida car which subsequently hit a railing and wrapped violently around a tree. The impact was so severe that it resulted in the immediate death of both Thomas and Thom. A distressing video of the aftermath has since made rounds on social media, illustrating the grisly scene with Thom’s body flung metres away from the crash site.

Survivors of the Tragedy

Amid the catastrophe, the two other passengers in the car, a woman and a toddler, miraculously survived the crash. They were immediately rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered a fractured forearm and leg. The three-year-old child sustained a hairline skull fracture. Their current condition is unknown.

Community in Mourning

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with people flocking to social media to express their condolences. Heartfelt messages remembering the couple’s character and expressing sorrow for the family’s loss have flooded various platforms. The sudden death of Thomas and Thom has left a void in the hearts of those who knew them, marking a grim start to the year.

Accidents Trinidad and Tobago
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

