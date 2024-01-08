en English
Accidents

Young Boy’s Narrow Escape from Death: The 30-Minute Ordeal that Shook New Zealand

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Young Boy’s Narrow Escape from Death: The 30-Minute Ordeal that Shook New Zealand

Eight-year-old Mackay Blaikie’s day trip to Central Otago, New Zealand, took a perilous turn when he was swept over a waterfall at Minaret Burn, near Cattle Flat, and ended up trapped in rocks with only his face above water. In a harrowing ordeal that lasted over 30 minutes, a group of 20 individuals, exhibiting exemplary bravery, managed to rescue the young boy.

Mackay’s Near-Death Experience

Mackay, on a fun-filled day with friends, found himself in a life-threatening situation when he was caught in the rushing river and carried over the waterfall. Wedged between rocks with the chilling waters swirling around him, the gravity of his predicament was highlighted when he relayed a message of love to his parents, fearing the worst.

Heroic Rescue Operation

Among the group of 20 that rushed to Mackay’s aid was Mike Wellington, the father of Mackay’s friends. Alongside him were a group of teenagers and adults, who, putting their own lives at risk, formed a human chain and worked strategically to free Mackay from the rocks. The heroic efforts of these individuals were critical in ensuring Mackay’s survival.

After the Ordeal

Mackay’s resilience post-rescue has been nothing short of remarkable. In a testament to his indomitable spirit, he quickly returned to water activities, unfazed by his brush with death. His mother, Tara Blaikie, has taken to social media to express her gratitude to the ‘absolute heroes’ who saved her son’s life. Her appreciation for life has been renewed, the ordeal serving as a stark reminder of its fragility.

Accidents New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

