Young Boy Injured in Escalator Accident at Singapore’s City Plaza: A Call for Vigilance

A disturbing incident unfolded at City Plaza in Geylang, Singapore, on January 2. A young boy’s hand was caught in an escalator, leading to an injury that required stitches to his middle finger. This unfortunate event quickly gained attention as a TikTok video, showcasing the post-incident scenario with the boy surrounded by worried bystanders, went viral. The video was later removed from the platform.

Swift Response and Medical Attention

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) promptly responded to the emergency call at approximately 2.15 pm. Using rescue equipment, they managed to extricate the boy’s hand from the escalator. Following the rescue, the boy was immediately transported to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for treatment. The boy’s mother provided some relief to concerned netizens with her comments in the since-deleted video. She assured that aside from needing stitches, her son was fine and was under medical observation.

Social Media Reaction and Previous Incidents

The accident triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing their hope for the boy’s quick recovery. This incident isn’t the first time an escalator-related injury has occurred. Just last year, another young boy, aged six, dislocated his toe in an escalator-related accident at Botanic Gardens MRT station.

Statement from City Plaza

AsiaOne, the outlet that reported the incident, has reached out to City Plaza’s management for their comments on the situation. At this time, a statement from City Plaza is awaited. As the investigation continues, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety measures that need to be in place and the constant vigilance required when using such machinery.