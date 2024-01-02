Year After Tragic Hotel Fire, Accountability Remains Uncertain

On January 2, 2022, a devastating fire swept through the New County Hotel in Perth, Scotland, claiming the lives of three individuals: sisters Donna-Janse Van Rensburg and Sharon McLean from Aberdeen, Keith Russell from Edinburgh, and a dog named Joey. Today, a year since the tragedy, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, yet uncertainty looms over the path to criminal accountability.

The Liquidation Hurdle

Perth Hospitality, the parent company of the New County Hotel, is now in liquidation. This complicates the case as it becomes increasingly difficult to pursue charges against a company that no longer exists. The situation is further complicated by the death of the owner, Rashid Hussain. With the two main entities involved no longer present, the path to justice seems more elusive than ever.

Ignored Safety Concerns

In the lead-up to the fatal incident, hotel staff had voiced concerns over safety. Reports of faulty electrics, fire hazards, and freezing conditions had been documented. The fire service had also identified several safety failures at the hotel, clearly indicating that this was a disaster waiting to happen. Despite these glaring red flags, no substantial action was taken to rectify the issues.

Parallels to Cameron House Tragedy

The New County Hotel fire draws uncanny parallels with the Cameron House hotel fire in 2017. In that case, fines were imposed and a porter was sentenced due to fire safety breaches. But can similar justice be expected in this case? With the police having interviewed nearly 200 people, the investigation is far from over. Yet, the unique circumstances surrounding this case create a fog of uncertainty.

The Greater Issue

The tragedy at the New County Hotel is not an isolated incident but rather a symptom of a broader issue. It underscores serious concerns about safety and negligence in the hospitality industry. Ian Tasker, CEO of Scottish Hazards, has expressed his concerns about these systemic issues. The path to justice may be uncertain, but the need for change is clear and undeniable.