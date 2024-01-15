en English
Accidents

Wrong Way Driving Incident Sparks Concern on My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Wrong Way Driving Incident Sparks Concern on My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway

In a recent incident that has raised eyebrows and provoked serious concern, a woman was found driving in the wrong direction on the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway. The incident, which was captured via dashcam footage, occurred when the woman was trying to reach National Highway 1 to fix her deflated tires. She drove approximately 500 meters in the wrong way, against the direction of the traffic.

High-Speed Chase on the Expressway

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was seen moving at a high speed with signal lights flashing. Her car, seemingly out of control, was attempting to alert other drivers on the expressway. Fortunately, the expressway was not heavily populated at the time, which significantly reduced the risk of a catastrophic accident.

The My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway: A Vital Lifeline

The My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway, a recent addition to the region’s infrastructure, spans 23 kilometers and boasts four lanes. The expressway, along with the My Thuan 2 bridge, has drastically cut down travel time between Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). The journey, which used to take approximately four hours via National Highway 1, now takes about two hours.

Driving Indiscipline: A Growing Concern

This incident is not an isolated case. Earlier in the month, a 37-year-old driver was fined VND22 million for speeding at 210 kilometers per hour on the same expressway. The growing number of traffic violations on this expressway is a worrying trend, highlighting the urgent need for stringent enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

