Wrong Way Driving Incident Sparks Concern on My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway

In a recent incident that has raised eyebrows and provoked serious concern, a woman was found driving in the wrong direction on the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway. The incident, which was captured via dashcam footage, occurred when the woman was trying to reach National Highway 1 to fix her deflated tires. She drove approximately 500 meters in the wrong way, against the direction of the traffic.

High-Speed Chase on the Expressway

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was seen moving at a high speed with signal lights flashing. Her car, seemingly out of control, was attempting to alert other drivers on the expressway. Fortunately, the expressway was not heavily populated at the time, which significantly reduced the risk of a catastrophic accident.

The My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway: A Vital Lifeline

The My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway, a recent addition to the region’s infrastructure, spans 23 kilometers and boasts four lanes. The expressway, along with the My Thuan 2 bridge, has drastically cut down travel time between Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). The journey, which used to take approximately four hours via National Highway 1, now takes about two hours.

Driving Indiscipline: A Growing Concern

This incident is not an isolated case. Earlier in the month, a 37-year-old driver was fined VND22 million for speeding at 210 kilometers per hour on the same expressway. The growing number of traffic violations on this expressway is a worrying trend, highlighting the urgent need for stringent enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.