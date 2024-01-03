Wrong-Way Collision on Highway 101 Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway

In a chilling late-night occurrence, a wrong-way collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria turned fatal, claiming two lives and leaving a third person severely injured. The incident transpired near the North Broadway interchange at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, casting a somber shadow over the weekend.

Tragic Collision Details

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that a 2003 Nissan Murano, carrying two male occupants, was traveling southbound on the northbound lane. The car collided head-on with a 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by 37-year-old Arain Amjad from Pismo Beach. The impact was so severe that the two occupants of the Nissan Murano were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Underway

The CHP has started a preliminary investigation into the tragic incident, looking into the possibility that alcohol or drugs may have played a part in the crash. The authorities are appealing to the public for any additional information that could shed light on the circumstances leading to the collision. Public Information Officer Barriga of the CHP is the point of contact for anyone with potential insights.

The Aftermath

Arain Amjad, the driver of the Toyota Highlander, sustained significant injuries in the crash and was immediately rushed to Marian Regional Medical Center for urgent medical attention. The accident resulted in a complete blockage of all three lanes under the North Broadway overpass, and traffic had to be rerouted off the highway at Donovan Road.

The incident brings to the fore the devastating consequences of reckless driving and the potential involvement of intoxicating substances. It underscores the need for continuous efforts in promoting safe driving practices and stringent enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.