Woman's Unusual Accident With Bag Zip Leads to TikTok Fame

In a peculiar incident, Kayla Robinson, a 41-year-old resident of Winlaton, Tyne and Wear, found herself in an unexpected predicament when her River Island crossbody bag's zip got lodged in her right nostril. As she was preparing to walk her three French Bulldogs along with her cousin, Jade Skollin, she tried to lift the bag over her head, leading to the unfortunate accident.

A Painful Experience

Robinson, who owns and operates the Slay Beauty Rooms in Winlaton, was left in significant pain and was bleeding as a result of the incident. The bag, which was a gift from her daughter, was not easily removable, prompting her to seek medical assistance at a walk-in clinic. The fear of requiring plastic surgery to rectify the situation loomed over her as she approached the clinic.

Medical Intervention and Aftermath

Fortunately, the clinic staff were able to extract the bag from her nose, leaving only the zip slider attached. Kayla was administered gas and air during the procedure to help manage the pain. Post the procedure, her ordeal was not over. She had to face the reactions of those around her who found humor in her situation, including those at the clinic and a local sandwich shop.

Humor in the Midst of Pain

Despite her injury, Kayla found the ability to laugh at herself. She shared her unusual story on TikTok, where it was met with a mixture of shock and amusement. In response to the incident, River Island, the company that made the bag, reached out to Kayla on TikTok. They offered her a new bag and a voucher, making light of the peculiar situation. Kayla now humorously refers to herself as 'the bag lady.'