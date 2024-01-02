en English
Accidents

Woman Injured by Falling Tree During Storm Henk in Orpington

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Woman Injured by Falling Tree During Storm Henk in Orpington

On January 2nd, a woman was critically injured by a falling tree during the peak of Storm Henk in Orpington, UK. The incident occurred just before 3:15 pm in Station Approach, a bustling locale in the heart of Orpington. Emergency services, including police, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade, were swiftly on the scene to manage the crisis.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

The woman, trapped under the fallen tree, was promptly attended to by emergency responders. The London Ambulance Service transported her to a nearby hospital where her injuries, though serious, were not deemed life-threatening. The fallen tree is suspected to have been uprooted due to the gusty winds brought by Storm Henk, which reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Storm Henk’s Impact

Storm Henk, the fifteenth storm to hit the UK since September, brought about heavy wind and rain to the Thames Valley and surrounding areas. The storm caused widespread travel disruption and power outages, including the road blockage in Chilton Village, leading to bus service disruptions. Moreover, the stormy weather was accompanied by heavy rain, raising potential visibility issues for road users.

Weather Warnings and Future Forecasts

The Met Office had previously issued an amber wind warning, forecasting wind speeds of 40 to 50 miles per hour in some inland areas, with the possibility of gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour. Post-storm, the weather cleared up slightly but remained windy, with predictions for the winds to ease by the evening. The weather is expected to remain unsettled throughout the week, potentially settling by the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Accidents United Kingdom Weather
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

