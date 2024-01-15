Woman Dies in Kearney House Fire Caused by Electrical Event

In a devastating incident, an adult woman lost her life in a house fire in southeast Kearney. The fire, which was determined to be accidental, was caused by an 'electrical event' inside the structure. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD), Kearney Police Department, and other agencies responded promptly to the emergency call they received at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday.

Advertisment

Distressful Discovery

The emergency call was regarding smoke billowing out of a residence at 1212 Ave. B. Before the fire department's arrival, a Kearney police officer at the scene reported heavy smoke and a shattered window. The KVFD firefighters conducted a search operation inside the house, which resulted in the grim discovery of the victim. The victim was promptly handed over to CHI Health Good Samaritan EMS, but despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Efforts to Extinguish the Fire

Advertisment

Despite an exhaustive search for other occupants, no additional people were found inside the home. The fire was eventually extinguished with the combined efforts of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska Public Power District, and Northwestern Energy. The fire personnel expressed their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Investigation Underway

As of now, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is collaborating with the KVFD to investigate the origin of the fire. The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by an electrical issue inside the house. Electrical safety is of paramount importance as electricity can overload the nervous and cardiovascular systems, leading to serious injury or even death. The identity of the deceased has yet to be disclosed by the KVFD.