Accidents

Wolverhampton Council Proposes Right-Turn Ban at Rock Junction Amid Local Opposition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Wolverhampton Council Proposes Right-Turn Ban at Rock Junction Amid Local Opposition

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and minimize accidents, Wolverhampton Council proposes a right-turn prohibition at the Rock Junction in Tettenhall. The junction, notorious for its long queues and frequent delays, has been a significant source of concern for the council and the city’s inhabitants.

The Problem at Hand

The Rock Junction is particularly problematic due to a lack of separate lanes for vehicles making right turns. This absence of dedicated lanes hampers the smooth flow of traffic and often leads to extensive queues. The council identified the junction as the city’s second-worst for collisions, citing 12 personal injury incidents in the last five years. Alarmingly, more than half of these accidents involved vehicles making right turns.

The Proposed Solution

The council suggests banning right turns onto Tettenhall Road from both Lower Street and Henwood Road in an attempt to enhance traffic movement. This proposal, the council believes, would significantly decrease average queue lengths by 50% during peak times without affecting main road traffic. The decision to ban right turns arose from several options that the council considered to address the junction’s traffic and safety issues.

Public Response and Consultation

Despite the potential advantages of the proposed ban, it has sparked backlash from local residents. Their primary concern is that the ban would divert more traffic to smaller nearby roads, thereby increasing congestion on those routes. In response to these concerns, the council has extended the public consultation on the changes until January 12. During this period, residents can submit their comments or objections via email. However, the right-turn ban remains the council’s favored option due to its potential to significantly reduce congestion and improve safety at the junction.

Accidents United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

